Charles meets President of Israel at Highgrove

The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel at Highgrove.

Charles welcomed Isaac Herzog to his country retreat in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Monday morning.

Mr Herzog, who took office in the summer, arrived in the UK on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

The Prince of Wales welcomes President of Israel Isaac Herzog to Highgrove (Ben Birchall/PA)

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Herzog said: “Iran does not want dialogue. It is exploiting the world’s willingness to negotiate to buy time. Israel cannot allow the fundamentalists of Tehran to acquire a nuclear bomb.”

Britain is one of Israel's most important allies. Taking off to London now for official visit & looking forward to meeting HRH Prince Charles, PM @BorisJohnson, Foreign Secretary @trussliz, & Jewish community leaders. Will also pay tribute to late @rabbisacks.???? #LondonCalling — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 21, 2021

Mr Herzog said on Twitter that he would be meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his trip, as well as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Jewish community leaders.