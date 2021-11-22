Charles meets President of Israel at Highgrove

UK NewsPublished:

The Prince of Wales welcomed Isaac Herzog, who is in the UK for a three-day visit, to his Gloucestershire home.

The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel at Highgrove.

Charles welcomed Isaac Herzog to his country retreat in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Monday morning.

Mr Herzog, who took office in the summer, arrived in the UK on Sunday for a three-day official visit.

President of Israel visit to UK
The Prince of Wales welcomes President of Israel Isaac Herzog to Highgrove (Ben Birchall/PA)

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Herzog said: “Iran does not want dialogue. It is exploiting the world’s willingness to negotiate to buy time. Israel cannot allow the fundamentalists of Tehran to acquire a nuclear bomb.”

Mr Herzog said on Twitter that he would be meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his trip, as well as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Jewish community leaders.

He will also pay tribute to former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who died last year.

