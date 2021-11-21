Queen attends royal double christening at Windsor

The Queen has attended a rare royal double christening at Windsor.

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall hosted the joint baptism of their sons at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, on Sunday evening.

The private service was attended by immediate members of the family and close friends, with the Queen’s attendance coming days after she returned to public duties after a short break on the advice of a doctor.

The monarch had been resting for nearly a month after preliminary tests in hospital, and was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph after straining her back.

Princess Eugenie arrives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

With husband Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s son August was christened alongside Mike and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Philip.

Other royals who were reportedly attending were the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.