Northern rail plans disappoint virtually everybody, says Powerhouse chief

The Government has managed to disappoint “virtually everybody” with its rail announcements, a Northern Powerhouse chief has said.

Vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership Lord O’Neill said that the Government had promised “60 or 70 times” to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) in full, and warned that if it wanted to stay in power it had to follow through on its promises.

The former minister’s comments come after the Government announced the eastern leg of HS2 between the Midlands and Leeds would be cut, while a promised Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester would run partly on existing tracks.

On Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, Lord O’Neill said: “In isolation, if it would have just appeared from nowhere, it might not have been so bad, but given everything that’s followed since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, as we can see with the reaction across the board, is pretty disappointing.”

While £8.3bn has already been spent on work between London and Birmingham, investment in Northern Powerhouse Rail has been cut by £24.9bn. Meanwhile the original investment promised on the Eastern Leg has been more than halved, a cut of £14.2bn. Full cost breakdown ? pic.twitter.com/NKMC5ZPDsx — The Northern Powerhouse Partnership (@NP_Partnership) November 19, 2021

Lord O’Neill was asked whether the promised halving of some journey times was not a win, and said: “I’m yet to find a single technical expert that believes it’s deliverable.”

He said the Government had also “allowed a lot of people to think” Bradford would be included in NPR.

Lord O’Neill also said: “The downside of very strong expectations creation is that it does create belief and also a spirit and a desire and a passion.

“And so that’s partly what created the victory for them in the election, but if they want to stay in power they’ve obviously got to show some evidence of following through.”

He said: “I would add, in addition, I smell that there has been quite a bit of the hand of the Treasury playing around to try and save a few billion here and there in the background.”

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the long-awaited Integrated Rail Plan.

Within the new plans, te extension of HS2 from the East Midlands to Leeds has been scrapped. HS2 trains will instead run on existing lines.

Meanwhile, Northern Powerhouse Rail between Leeds and Manchester will be a combination of new track and enhancements to existing infrastructure.