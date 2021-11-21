Man charged with murder of pensioner found dead in home

A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found dead at his home.

The family of 78 year-old David Varlow, who was found on the living room floor of his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, on November 15, describe him as “a much-loved brother and uncle”.

West Midlands Police said that Adris Mohammed, 44, of Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder and an attempted burglary at Mr Varlow’s home on October 24.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary on November 3 and fraud.

Mohammed is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Varlow was found on November 15 after officers gained entry to his home.

In a statement released through the police, his family said: “We are devastated to have lost a much-loved brother and uncle. There are no words to describe the pain and grief we as a family are going through following David’s death.

“We would like to thank the police for their hard work and tenacity in which they are dealing with this case.