Scotland hit by second earthquake in a week with Highlands tremor

Scotland has experienced its second earthquake in less than a week after the Highlands was hit by a tremor on Friday.

The British Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake just outside Roybridge, near Spean Bridge, registering on seismometers at 9.29pm.

The organisation said it had a depth of 7.5km.

“A small number of reports have been received by members of the public in the Roybridge area indicating they felt this event,” a spokesman from the survey said on Twitter.

BGS SEISMIC INFORMATION: ROYBRIDGE, HIGHLAND 19 NOVEMBER 2021 21:29 UTC 2.1 ML LAT/LONG: 56.911° North / 4.740° WestGRID REF: 233.2 kmE / 783.3 kmNDEPTH: 7.5 kmMAGNITUDE: 2.2 ML LOCALITY: 6km ENE of Roybridge, Highland pic.twitter.com/pqynjpz7o8 — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) November 19, 2021

Friday’s quake was the latest night-time tremor to hit the country.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Tuesday just before 2am, with its epicentre some 11 miles north-west of the town of Lochgilphead, 88 miles north-west of Glasgow.

More than 30 people reported to the USGS that they had felt the tremor, with reports coming from as far as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.

The agency said that quake happened 10km below the Earth’s surface.