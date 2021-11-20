Man arrested over deaths of two people found at house in Lancashire village

UK News

Lancashire Constabulary said officers were called to the property on Cann Bridge Street in the village of Higher Walton at 1.40pm on Saturday.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house near Preston.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after they were called to the property on Cann Bridge Street in the village of Higher Walton at 1.40pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man from the local area was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder.

“Officers have forced entry and sadly found a man and a woman deceased inside.

“Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.

“A 35-year-old local man has this evening been arrested on suspicion of their murders. He remains in custody at this time.

“The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are very much ongoing.

“Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.”

Officers have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.

