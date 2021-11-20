Camilla felt ‘huge pride’ after disadvantaged jockeys join her at Ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall has described feeling “huge pride” in young jockeys from disadvantaged backgrounds after they joined her in the royal box at Ascot.

Several young horse riders watched the races with Camilla at the Berkshire venue on Saturday before being treated to a VIP tour of the facilities.

The youngsters, from Brixton in south-east London, had learned to ride at Ebony Horse Club, where the duchess is president.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives to meet Ebony Horse Club students at Ascot (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ebony’s chairwoman Sue Collins and the Queen’s representative at Ascot, Sir Francis Brooke, watched with them, while Khadijah Mellah, who became the first British Muslim woman jockey to win a race in 2019, inspired the students.

Camilla later asked the riders to judge the best-dressed horse in the race, before inviting a larger group of students to help her present prizes to the winning jockey of the Ebony Horse Club Steeple Chase race.

Khadijah Mellah at Ascot (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Camilla, who wore a hazel-coloured fur-rimmed hat and long brown coat with black leather gloves for the occasion, said: “I get huge pride. It’s so wonderful.”

Mr Protheroe said the experience gave him a “different perspective” on the races.

The Duchess of Cornwall poses for a photo with Ebony Horse Club students (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Normally you’re down at ground level but you’re so high up and you can see everything.”