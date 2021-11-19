Third doses of coronavirus vaccine added to NHS app in boost to holidaymakers

Millions of people who have had a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine are now able to prove this via the NHS app.

Travellers who have had a extra jab will be able to display their vaccination status on the NHS Covid Pass from midday on Friday, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The feature will enable those who have had their third dose to travel to countries including Israel, Croatia and Austria, where there is a time limit for a vaccine to be valid to skip quarantine.

He said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to show their vaccine status if they are travelling abroad.

“This update to the NHS Covid Pass will mean people can have their complete medical picture at their fingertips if they are going on holiday or seeing loved ones overseas.

“Getting a top-up jab is our best defence against this virus and I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and get boosted.”

More than 13 million people who have had their booster vaccines will be able to show proof of this on the NHS app from midday on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup said people can book appointments up to a month before they are eligible for the booster.

She said: “Getting a booster is the best way you can protect yourself ahead of winter and it’s great those who have come forward can now demonstrate their vaccination status through the NHS Covid Pass if they are travelling overseas.

“It has also never been easier to book your booster, with walk-in sites open across the country and appointments available to pre-book a month before you are eligible for your top-up.”

Booster doses will not be added to the domestic Covid Pass because it is not currently a requirement for travel within the UK.

It will also not be necessary to show evidence of a booster for travel into England.