Second World War fighter ace’s medals go under the hammer

A collection of medals awarded to a Battle of Britain fighter ace is expected to fetch up to £140,000 when it is sold at auction.

Squadron leader Tony “Bolshie” Bartley was one of the founder members of the famous 92 Squadron and is credited with downing at least 12 enemy planes and probably several others.

He flew Spitfires during the fall of France and the Battle of Britain, as well as in North Africa, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bar.

Bartley (far left) survived the Battle of Britain and was one of the pilots praised by Air Chief Marshal Sir Hugh Dowding (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)

The medals, which are being sold by his family, are being offered alongside his service dress, documents and jewellery.

After the war, Bartley formed a film production company, married the film star Deborah Kerr and worked in the Hollywood film industry. He died in 2001.

Bartley’s medals will be sold on December 8 (Dix Noonan Webb/PA)