‘Lucky’ cat rescued by firefighters from burning house

UK NewsPublished:

Crews have been praised for saving the unconscious cat using specialist equipment donated by the RSPCA.

Firefighters have been praised for giving life-saving oxygen to an unconscious cat they rescued from a blaze.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a house fire in Jarrow, South Tyneside, in seven minutes.

While searching the building for potential casualties, they found the unconscious but still breathing pet.

Firefighter Joanne Grout used a device donated by the RSPCA for the rescue (PA)

The cat was treated by a vet and has since fully recovered and been reunited with its owners.

Station Manager Trevor Sturrock said: “Our firefighters are trained to save lives and that can quite often include the rescue of animals.

Specialist resuscitation equipment was used to save the unconscious pet (PA)

“We were delighted to hand back one of the nine lives to the cat through the quick-thinking actions of our highly skilled and dedicated firefighters.”

