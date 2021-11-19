‘Lucky’ cat rescued by firefighters from burning house

Firefighters have been praised for giving life-saving oxygen to an unconscious cat they rescued from a blaze.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a house fire in Jarrow, South Tyneside, in seven minutes.

While searching the building for potential casualties, they found the unconscious but still breathing pet.

Firefighter Joanne Grout used a device donated by the RSPCA for the rescue (PA)

The cat was treated by a vet and has since fully recovered and been reunited with its owners.

Station Manager Trevor Sturrock said: “Our firefighters are trained to save lives and that can quite often include the rescue of animals.

Specialist resuscitation equipment was used to save the unconscious pet (PA)