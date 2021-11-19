List of teenage homicide victims in London in 2021

A total of 27 teenage homicides have taken place in London so far in 2021.

This equals the number in 2017, which had been the highest in recent years.

The previous peak was 29 teen homicides in the capital in 2008.

Here is a list of the 27 victims this year:

– January 19: Anas Mezenner, 17, was found with stab wounds in West Green Road, Haringey, north London, shortly after 9pm. He was taken to hospital but died at 4.25am. The teenager had reportedly made an anti-knife crime video for a media studies course weeks before he died.

Anas Mezenner (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– February 11: Hani Solomon, 18, from Wandsworth in south London, was killed during a fight between two groups of men shortly after 6.30pm in Ackmar Road, Fulham, west London. He was treated by police, paramedics and an air ambulance team but was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

Hani Solomon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Drekwon Patterson (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ahmed Beker (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Tai Jordan O’Donnell (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mazaza Owusu-Mensah (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– March 8: Nikolay Vandev, 19, was stabbed along with a second victim, aged 18, in Penshurst Road, Tottenham, north London, shortly before 2pm. Mr Vandev was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 18-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.

– March 17: Hussain Chaudhry, 18, was stabbed in Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, east London, at around 5.20pm. Police and an ambulance crew attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hussain Chaudhry (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– April 23: Fares Maatou, 14, was stabbed in Barking Road, Newham, east London, just before 4pm. Emergency services tried to save him but he was pronounced dead just over half an hour later.

Fares Maatou (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Abubakkar ‘Junior’ Jah (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Daniel Laskos (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Taylor Cox (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Denardo Samuels-Brooks (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Jalan Woods-Bell (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Tashawn Watt (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Camron Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Tamim Ian Habimana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Keane Flynn-Harling (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Damarie Omare Roye (Metropolitan Police/PA)

– September 1: Alex Ajanaku, 18, was found in Beaumont Road, Leyton, east London, with shotgun wounds at around 1.30am. He was treated by police and paramedics but died at the scene.

– October 12: Hazrat Wali, 18, was stabbed to death in a playing field in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

Hazrat Wali, 18, who was killed in Twickenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)