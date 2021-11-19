Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 15, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Torridge in Devon has the highest rate in the UK, with 642 new cases in the seven days to November 15 – the equivalent of 934.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 483.1 in the seven days to November 8.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 428.3 to 819.7, with 1,221 new cases.

Causeway Coast & Glens, also in Northern Ireland, has the third highest rate, up from 510.5 to 812.0, with 1,177 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (764.6) and Moray has the highest rate in Scotland (585.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 483.1 to 934.2)

Mid Ulster (428.3 to 819.7)

Causeway Coast & Glens (510.5 to 812.0)

Rutland (269.3 to 570.7)

Gwynedd (465.8 to 764.6)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 8.