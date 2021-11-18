Recycling plant fire in Wiltshire under control

A large blaze at a recycling centre in Wiltshire is under control, the fire service has said.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night at the site in Stert, near Devizes.

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to large amounts of smoke.

The scene at a recycling centre in Stert, near Devizes (Ben Birchall/PA)

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said: “The recycling centre fire in Stert, Devizes is now under control and retained.