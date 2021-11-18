Man who crashed car into police station ordered to be detained in hospital

A Polish man who crashed a car into a north London police station before attempting to set the building on fire in a grudge attack has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

Adam Pawlowski, 46, of Bury Street, Enfield caused “shock, disbelief and fear” after slamming his car into the doors of Edmonton Police Station on November 11 2020 after planning the incident for two years.

He then left the car and threw petrol at the police station, around the pavement and on the road before setting it alight.

On Thursday, Judge Barbara Mensah sentenced Pawlowski at Wood Green Crown Court to an indefinite hospital order and disqualified him from driving for 12 months with requirement to take an extended vehicle test, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Adam Pawlowski began throwing petrol around after crashing his car into the police station (Ogur Mazlum/PA)

A charge of attempted arson with intent to endanger life was left to lie on file, the Met said.

The incident occurred at about 7pm on 11 November 2020 after a car slammed into the doors of the station before the driver revved the engines, filling the front office with smoke.

Pawlowski then got out of the car and retrieved a canister of petrol from the back of the car before setting the vehicle alight.

He was tackled by a member of the public before police officers moved in shortly after.

Officers were evacuated from Edmonton police station and nearby residents were told to leave their homes following the incident.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended and no injuries were reported, police said.

The court heard that Pawlowski held a grudge against the police due to previous interactions including one in which his car was stolen and never found after an investigation, the Met said.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, head of policing for Haringey and Enfield, said: “When shown parts of the footage during police interview, Pawlowski laughed, but the actions he took that day could have had devastating consequences.

“The officers who responded were confronted with a chaotic and frightening scenario but acted with the utmost courage and bravery to swiftly detain Pawlowski.

“Following the incident, support was provided to the staff who man our front counter, who were going about their work when this distressing ordeal unfolded. Very luckily, no one was injured.