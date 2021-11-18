Majority say children should learn about climate in primary school or earlier

Three in four people in the UK believe children should learn about climate change in primary school or earlier, a survey suggests.

More than two in five (41%) do not feel the current education system in the UK is teaching issues on the environment well, according to research by educational publishing group Pearson.

It found 78% of respondents believe climate and environment topics were not adequately discussed or taught when they were in school.

More than half (52%) believe children should start learning about climate change at primary school, while 23% say it should start in preschool, according to the poll of 1,000 16 to 70-year-olds.

Earlier this month, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi set out a series of measures to put climate change at the heart of education.

It is already taught in science and geography lessons in England as part of the curriculum in both primary and secondary schools.

But the Government’s draft sustainability and climate change strategy says teachers will be given access to the “best training and support” in these subjects to ensure young people understand the importance of sustainability.

It adds that it will develop a “model” science curriculum in primary schools, with a focus on nature and the recognition of species, by 2022 to ensure all children understand the world around them.

(PA Graphics)

Just over a third (36%) of Britons are very or somewhat likely to look for employment in a field that would have a direct impact on the environment.

Pearson commissioned a global survey of 5,000 people in the United States, Brazil, China, India, Mexico and the UK, with 1,000 respondents per nation.

It found that 88% of respondents globally feel there is a more urgent need to educate people about climate issues than when they were in school, and 88% believe schools have a responsibility to teach students about climate and environmental issues.

Erika Webb-Hughes, Pearson’s vice-president for sustainability, said: “When you know better, you do better. Globally, the majority of people are educating themselves to gain a deeper understanding of climate change and the positive impact they can have through their own actions and careers.