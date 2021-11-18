Declarations show another £54,000 for Sir Geoffrey Cox and Heathrow suite for PM

Sir Geoffrey Cox was paid more than £54,000 for legal work in October, the latest update to the register of MPs’ interests shows.

The former Attorney General has been heavily criticised in recent weeks for earning many times his parliamentary salary working as a barrister while remaining an MP.

An update to the register of MPs’ interests published on Thursday shows he declared another £54,404 in income on November 3, relating to 45 hours of work he did during August 2021.

The latest update to the register of MPs’ interests also shows that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given use of the Windsor Suite at Heathrow Airport for three people on October 7, before he flew to Marbella on holiday.

The Windsor Suite is a VIP lounge at Heathrow and has been used by royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Mr Johnson’s declaration shows he was given use of the suite by Heathrow Airport, with a value of £1,800.

Responding to the declaration, Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “It’s ludicrous that the only donation Boris Johnson has declared for his latest free holiday is the hospitality he enjoyed waiting for the plane.

“The PM was given a gift by someone he gave a peerage and a ministerial job to. The PM needs to tell us the truth about his donations.”

The Prime Minister spent his holiday at a villa owned by environment minister and long-standing friend Lord Goldsmith. He has declared this in his declaration of ministerial interests, which does not require him to disclose how much the holiday was worth.