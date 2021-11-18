Alan Carr greets William and Kate at the Royal Variety Performance with a joke

Comedian Alan Carr told the Duke of Cambridge he was “not hitting on his wife” after complimenting Kate, as the couple attended the Royal Variety Performance.

Greeting the royals at the 94th annual performance, host Carr said to the duchess: “You look absolutely beautiful.”

Addressing the duke, the comedian added: “Sir, I am sure you do not know who I am but I am not hitting on your wife.”

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the Royal Variety Performance (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate was dressed in a floor length green Jenny Packham dress, while William wore a classic tuxedo at the annual charity event held at the Royal Albert Hall for only the third time.

Before the performance, a posy of flowers was presented to the duchess by 10-year-old Poppy Clee and the show programme was given to the duke by Rowan Clarke, also 10, who was asked what music he liked by William.

The royal couple were introduced to chairman of the Royal Variety charity Giles Cooper and life-president Laurie Mansfield, who will host the duke and duchess in the Royal box.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sing the national anthem at the Royal Albert Hall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last year, the charity event was held at the Blackpool Opera House in front of a virtual audience because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the duke, treasurer of the Royal Variety Charity, Ian Freeman said: “It has been a tricky year for us.”

The duke and duchess will be entertained by a cast of famous faces at this year’s show at the Royal Albert Hall, including music from Years & Years, James Blunt, Elvis Costello, Gregory Porter and Anne-Marie.

The cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical, who are celebrating 10 years in the West End, were set to perform at the charity event, as will the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Cirque du Soleil will dazzle the audience with a performance from their latest show Luzia and there will be comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, and Josh Widdicombe.

Former America’s Got Talent contestants The Messoudi Brothers, an acrobatic trio, will showcase their act, while The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle will perform with the film’s signature song This Is Me.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund.

Celebrating 100 years of Royal patronage, the Queen wrote a letter to the Royal Variety Charity sending her best wishes for the evening.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance. The Queen is patron of the charity.