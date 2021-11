Two unusual homes shortlisted for House of the Year award

A converted water tower and a contemporary extension to an 18th century farmhouse are the first two properties to be shortlisted for House of the Year 2021.

The houses have been selected by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) and will feature on the new series of Grand Designs: House Of The Year on Channel 4.

The annual award, which was established in 2013, is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK.

House on the Hill was designed by Alison Brooks Architects (Paul Riddle/PA)

The next property, named the House on the Hill, is a contemporary extension to an 18th century farmhouse in Gloucestershire overlooking the Wye Valley.

The longlist featured 20 projects from across the UK

The Water Tower by Tonkin Liu (Dennis Pederson/PA)

The four-part series of Grand Designs: House Of The Year will showcase the seven shortlisted properties, with the first episode airing on November 17.

The winner of the Riba House of the Year 2021 prize will be announced on the final episode on December 8.