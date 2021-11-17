Queen holds in person audience with military chief after missing Cenotaph event

The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since she missed the Remembrance Sunday service as she met the head of the military in a face-to-face audience.

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, as he prepares to step down from his role as the armed forces chief at the end of the month.

The Queen, who pulled out of the Cenotaph service three days ago with a sprained back, was pictured standing as she greeted Gen Sir Nick in the castle’s Oak Room.

The Queen with General Sir Nick Carter (Steve Parsons/PA)