Life term for man who raped and murdered pensioner

UK NewsPublished:

Jason Graham, 30, attacked Esther Brown, 67, in her home in the Woodlands area of Glasgow.

Life term for man who raped and murdered pensioner

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years after raping and murdering a pensioner.

Jason Graham, 30, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for sexually assaulting and killing Esther Brown in her own home.

The 67-year-old, who has been described as “a much-loved and active member of the community”, suffered horrific injuries in the attack in the Woodlands area of Glasgow earlier this year.

Jason Graham court case
Jason Graham has been jailed for life for the rape and murder of Esther Brown (Police Scotland/PA)

Ms Brown’s body was found at her address in West Princes Street on Tuesday June 1 after she had been missing for four days.

A week after the last sighting of her, officers arrested and charged Graham over her death.

Speaking outside the court following the sentencing, Helen Moran, who worked with Ms Brown in the community, and Sharon McKay, who lives in the Woodlands area, said they were “disappointed” with Graham’s punishment.

Esther Brown
Sharon McKay, left, and Helen Moran said Graham’s sentence was not enough (Katharine Hay/PA)

“Esther was honestly a wonderful person, we worked together preparing meals for people in need.”

Ms McKay added: “The impact of her death has been huge in the community.

“The sentencing is very disappointing as many of us in the surrounding community have been victims of perpetrators being let back into society.

“We need to see change in the justice system.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News