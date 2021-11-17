Fashion designer Erdem and author Cressida Cowell to receive MBEs at Windsor

British fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu and How To Train Your Dragon author Cressida Cowell will be receiving royal honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

They will be recognised with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at the ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, along with sporting stars and music legends who are also due to collect awards.

Canadian-born, London-based designer Mr Moralioglu counts the Duchess of Cambridge, former US first lady Michelle Obama, style doyenne Alexa Chung and actress Keira Knightley among his clients.

After 15 years carving his career in womenswear, creating stunning satin gowns and trademark floral prints, the designer will receive an honour for Services to Fashion as he manoeuvres into menswear.

The writer and illustrator of How To Train Your Dragon, which has sold 11 million copies and became a DreamWorks film series, has said she is “thrilled and proud” to be recognised for services to children’s literature.

After being named as a recipient in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2020, Ms Cowell, 55, said on Twitter: “So thrilled and proud to be given an MBE yesterday, just wanted to thank all you kind people sending good wishes and congratulations.”

Sporting stars including golfer Pamela Chugg, and former British, Commonwealth and European welterweight boxing champion, Colin Jones, will also collect honours for Services to Women’s Sport and Services to Boxing in Wales respectively.

After performing at Windsor Castle for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason will return to the royal residence to collect an MBE for Services to Music.