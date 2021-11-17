‘Easier to continue’ in top job, Queen tells outgoing armed forces chief

The Queen told the outgoing armed forces chief it was “easier to continue” once you get into the top military job as she carried out her first official engagements since missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

The 95-year-old is the nation’s longest reigning sovereign and has herself been in the principal royal role of monarch for nearly 70 years, pledging her whole life to royal service.

She welcomed General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Windsor Castle on Wednesday for a face to face audience, as he relinquished his role.

“I suppose if you get into that job, you know, it is easier to continue, isn’t it really?” the Queen remarked, after hearing he had been in the post for the second longest in history.

Dressed in a green, orange and white floral dress and wearing a string of pearls, the Queen, who is head of the Armed Forces, smiled and shook hands with Gen Sir Nick as they began chatting.

He told the Queen he had been in the post for eight years, with the Queen remarking it was “rather sad” he was leaving, adding: “It’s a long time.”

Gen Sir Nick discussed the Duke of Edinburgh’s late uncle, saying: “It is a long time. In fact, the only person who has done longer I’m told is Lord Mountbatten… so I am quite surprised by all that.”

The Queen with General Sir Nick Carter (Steve Parsons/PA)

Gen Sir Nick said: “I think that’s right. Although I have to say I think the time comes when it’s ready to move on.”

After chatting together standing up, the pair went on to sit in nearby chairs to continue their conversation.

It is the first time in nearly a month that the Queen has been pictured carrying out an in-person engagement since she hosted a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor on October 19.

The Queen greeting Bill Gates at the reception on October 19 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

It was the second of two audiences the Queen held on Wednesday.

Buckingham Palace said the head of state earlier met virtually with Commanding Officers of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards via video link.

The Oak Room is the Queen’s sitting room where she spends much of her time.

It doubles as her office but is also filled with family photographs.

Images of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, among others, could be seen in the background .

In footage released from the audience, Gen Sir Nick is seen entering the room to be greeted first by the Queen’s inquisitive elderly dorgi Candy.