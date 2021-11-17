Apple to launch self-service repair scheme

Apple is to begin enabling customers to carry out their own device repairs by allowing access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

The new Self Service Repair scheme will begin next year in the US, with more countries to follow in 2022, with parts first available for the iPhone 12 and 13 ranges.

The technology giant said the new service would allow those who are comfortable with completing their own repairs the opportunity to do so, with the first stage of the programme offering repair parts for the iPhone display, battery and camera.

The company said the new store would offer more than 200 individual parts and tools.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

Until now, only Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) and Independent Repair Providers had access to the parts, tools and manuals that will be available as part of the new scheme.