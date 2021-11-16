Registered weekly Covid-19 deaths at highest level since March, figures show

8.6% of all deaths registered in the week ending 12 November mentioned #COVID19 the death certificate in England and Wales (995 deaths).

This has increased from 7.8% the previous week (859 deaths) https://t.co/DGcWO4krqY pic.twitter.com/64jVPkUK1G

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 16, 2021