Number of pupils off school due to Covid-19 fell after October half-term

The number of children out of school for Covid-19 related reasons in England has fallen compared to before the October half-term, figures show.

The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 1.6% of all pupils, around 130,000 children, were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on November 11.

This was down from around 248,000 children, or 3.2% of all pupils, on October 21, the week before many schools went on half-term.

School leaders’ unions have called the downward trend “a relief”, but they have urged the Government to take more action to ensure that the data is not “merely a blip” before Covid-19 cases start to rise again.

Among pupils absent for Covid-19 reasons on November 11, the main reason for absence was a confirmed case of coronavirus, Government figures show.

About 9,000 were absent due to isolation for other reasons, down from around 15,000 on October 21.

A further 4,000 pupils were off due to attendance restrictions being in place to manage an outbreak, down from around 12,000 three weeks before, the Government figures show.

Overall pupil attendance has increased from 88.2% on October 21 to 91.5% on November 11.

Vaccines have been available to 12-15 year-olds in England since September 20, and initially they were delivered mainly by NHS teams in schools.

This changed just before the October half-term holiday, when parents and children became able to book a jab online at a local vaccination centre.

“The natural circuit-breaker afforded by the half-term holiday seems to have had a positive effect on infection rates among both students and school staff, whilst the vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds is also playing its part.

“It has taken much longer than the Government anticipated to reach the stage where a million young people have been vaccinated and there must now be a concerted push to complete the job.

“Encouraging those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their jab and asking all students to continue Covid testing at home must remain the Government’s focus.

“But it must also now provide funding for high-quality ventilation systems that schools and colleges need.

“Asking them to simply open more doors and windows is not a viable solution as outdoor temperatures plummet.”

The NAHT is also reiterating its calls for better support for schools that need to improve ventilation and a change to the guidance on self-isolation for siblings.

James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The Government now needs to do everything possible to make this the start of a downward trend and not merely a blip before cases start to rise again.