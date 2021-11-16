MPs to vote on Owen Paterson censure motion

Boris Johnson will finally seek to draw a line under the Owen Paterson row as MPs vote to censure the former minister on Tuesday.

An attempt to quietly endorse the Commons standards watchdog’s report on the former Cabinet minister’s “egregious” breach of lobbying rules was foiled on Monday night as veteran Tory Sir Christopher Chope objected to the move.

The motion, which implements a Government U-turn over the Paterson row, will now be subject to a debate and vote in the Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

The vote is aimed at rescinding the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MP standards investigation process in a bid to delay Mr Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules.

He quit as the Conservative MP for North Shropshire after the Government backed down on its attempt to delay his suspension and reform the standards process.

The SNP’s shadow Commons leader Pete Wishart, who was in the chamber on Monday night, said there were metaphorical “daggers being flung backwards” at Sir Christopher by Government chief whip Mark Spencer after his objection to the attempt to settle the matter.

It is by no means the first time that Sir Christopher has controversially objected to Commons motions.

The Christchurch MP had previously used the move to block child protection proposals linked to female genital mutilation and a backbench Bill to make upskirting a criminal offence.

Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope objected to the motion on standards (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Meanwhile, former mandarins have urged the Prime Minister to strengthen the role of his independent adviser on ministers’ interests and the Commissioner for Public Appointments.

A letter to The Times was signed by five former cabinet secretaries from Lord Butler of Brockwell, who served under Margaret Thatcher in 1988, to Lord Sedwill, who left the civil service only last year.

They said the ministerial code “must be strictly enforced” but the system needs ways of recognising that “some breaches are more important than others”.