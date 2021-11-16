Concerns raised about asylum seekers in Liverpool ‘pretending to convert’

The Christian man who took in the Liverpool bomber when he was destitute had previously expressed concern about asylum seekers pretending to convert to bolster their visa applications.

Malcolm Hitchcott supported two Iranian refugees in their bids to get permission to stay in the UK by giving evidence that he believed they had genuinely adopted the Christian faith.

In documents relating to an appeal in Manchester in 2015, when he was a lay minister at Liverpool Cathedral, a summary of his evidence said: “He was forthright in explaining how he understands that some Iranians might pretend to have found Jesus in order to support a false claim for asylum.

“This is something that he, and other clergy and staff at the Cathedral, are very aware of.

“He has personally refused to come to court for other Iranians who attend the cathedral and has also refused to baptise someone.

“The fact that some people might seek to abuse the trust of the Church has made him scrutinise the behaviour of the Iranian worshippers.

“He watches how they behave outside of formal services and meetings, and if this is found to be incongruous with their claim to be Christians, Lt Col Hitchcott would not support their asylum claims.

“He gave the example of one man whose demeanour at meetings was markedly different from that outside; whilst quiet and respectful in company he had been overheard in the men’s bathroom using overtly sexual language and swearing.”

Documents relating to the case show that he said: “I am aware that there are some asylum seekers who attend church with the sole purpose of advancing their asylum claims.

“However, their motives are usually easily exposed when their lifestyle and their professed faith are at odds with one another.”

Investigators have not yet confirmed publicly what the motivation of Enzo Almeni, also known as Emad Al Swealmeen, was for detonating a homemade bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

Bishop Cyril Ashton said he had conducted the confirmation of Al Swealmeen and that the 32-year-old “would have been thoroughly prepared with an understanding of the Christian faith”.