Boris Johnson proposes ban on MPs’ paid lobbying to quell sleaze row

Boris Johnson has proposed banning MPs from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists as he tries to stem the sleaze row that has battered the Tory party.

The Prime Minister also called for the Commons code of conduct to be updated and for MPs who fail to focus on their constituents to be “investigated and appropriately punished”.

Mr Johnson outlined the plans as Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer was due to detail his bid to force a potentially damaging vote for the Government on taking action to tackle sleaze.

I have written to the Commons Speaker to propose: 1) The Code of Conduct for MPs is updated2) MPs who are prioritising outside interests over their constituents are investigated and appropriately punished3) MPs are banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists pic.twitter.com/3SSQqrKRCG — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 16, 2021

Detailing his plans in a letter to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Prime Minister said they would ensure MPs who are “neglecting their duties to their constituents and prioritising outside interests would be investigated, and appropriately punished by the existing disciplinary authorities”.