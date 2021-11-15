Liverpool Women’s Hospital taxi explosion: What we know so far

UK NewsPublished:

The driver of the taxi, named locally as David Perry, managed to escape and has since been released from hospital.

Liverpool Women’s Hospital taxi explosion: What we know so far

The explosion in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been declared a terrorist attack.

Here is everything we know so far:

– The explosion happened inside a taxi outside the hospital moments before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

– Emergency services were on the scene within minutes and one man, the passenger in the taxi, was pronounced dead.

Liverpool Women's Hospital terror blast
(PA Graphics)

– He picked up the passenger in the Rutland Avenue area of Liverpool, roughly a 10-minute drive from Liverpool Women’s Hospital, said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter-Terrorism Policing North West.

– Officers said an explosion came from within the car as it approached the drop-off point.

– Police have declared the event a “terrorist incident” and said the proximity in location and time to Remembrance services was a “line of inquiry”, though officers cannot draw a connection “at this time”.

Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital after the incident on Sunday
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital after the incident on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

– They believe they know the identity of the passenger but have not confirmed it publicly.

– Detectives are unsure what the motivation behind the attack was, the reason for the device’s “sudden explosion” or why the passenger asked to be taken to the hospital.

– Three men aged 21, 26 and 29 were detained on Sunday in Sutcliffe Street in the nearby Kensington area of the city.

– A fourth man, aged 20, was arrested on Monday, also in the Kensington area.

Police activity in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of Liverpool
Police activity in Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

– Two addresses, one in Sutcliffe Street and another in Rutland Avenue, have been searched, with the second address yielding “significant items”, Mr Jackson said.

– Eight families were evacuated from near the Rutland Avenue address and a cordon is in place.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the taxi driver for acting with “incredible presence of mind and bravery”, while mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson lauded the driver for his “heroic efforts”.

– Liverpool Women’s Hospital said visiting access had been restricted “until further notice” and there was an increased security and police presence on the site.

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News