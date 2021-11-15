Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Torridge in Devon has the highest rate in the UK, with 490 new cases in the seven days to November 11 – the equivalent of 713.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 378.4 in the seven days to November 4.

North Devon has the second highest rate, up from 505.2 to 674.3, with 662 new cases.

Causeway Coast & Glens in Northern Ireland has the third highest rate, up from 443.6 to 673.4, with 976 new cases.

Orkney Islands has the highest rate in Scotland (656.3) and Vale of Glamorgan has the highest rate in Wales (640.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 378.4 to 713.0)

Charnwood (338.6 to 587.0)

Causeway Coast & Glens (443.6 to 673.4)

Moray (338.5 to 514.1)

North Devon (505.2 to 674.3)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 4.