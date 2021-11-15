Labour to force Commons vote on banning MPs’ paid consultancy work

Labour is to stage a Commons vote on banning MPs from taking paid consultancies or directorships, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Labour leader said the party will be tabling a motion for Wednesday’s opposition day debate.

It is understood Labour is seeking to draft the motion in such a way that the result will be binding on the House if it is passed.

Sir Keir said it offered a way to “clean up” politics following the debacle of the case of former Cabinet minister Owen Paterson.

“How do we clean this up? We clean this up by drawing a very stark line – no paid consultancies, no directorships.”

The move comes as MPs are expected to back a motion reversing plans to review the MPs standards investigation process and delay Mr Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules.

Many Tory MPs are still furious after being ordered to support the review only for the Government to drop the plan after the opposition parties refused to back it.

Mr Paterson, meanwhile, has resigned as the MP for North Shropshire.

Boris Johnson has admitted he could have handled the situation better (Daniel Leal/PA)

In a second motion, Labour will call for the publication of the papers relating to his advocacy for the diagnostics company, Randox, and all the Government contracts it received.

At a Downing Street news conference on Sunday, Boris Johnson acknowledged he could have handled the situation better.

“Of course, I think things could certainly have been handled better, let me put it that way, by me,” he said.

During a round of broadcast interviews on Monday, Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden acknowledged it had been a “mistake” for ministers to “conflate” Mr Paterson’s case with attempts to reform the standards procedures.

“The Prime Minister has accepted – and we accept – that there were mistakes made during that period,” he told BBC Breakfast.