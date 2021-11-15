Covid-19 booster jabs to be offered to over-40s in Scotland

Scots aged between 40 and 50 will be able to get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Scottish Government has said.

The announcement comes after a similar move in England, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

The change would also allow for a second dose to be given to those who are aged 16 or 17 years old.

The chief medical officer announced the decision on Monday (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “The JCVI has advised that people aged 40-49 will now be eligible for a Covid-19 booster.

“These will be offered once the earlier agreed priority groups have had their booster injections to ensure the most vulnerable groups are offered protection first.

“The 40 to 49-year-old group will soon be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal – which is now live for 50 to 59-year-olds.

“Young people aged 16 and 17 years old are now eligible for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine following the most recent JCVI advice.

“The vaccine will be offered from 12 weeks after their first vaccination. In cases where an individual in this group has had a positive PCR test for Covid-19, the JCVI recommends the second dose should be given at least 12 weeks following infection.”

On Monday, over-50s were invited to book their third dose through an online portal – a month later than previously announced.

It is not yet clear how long the booster programme will take, with the initial group due to be completed in early January.