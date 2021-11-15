Christmas tree made of 364,481 bricks goes on display at Legoland

Visitors will be able to see the tree at the Windsor park from November 27.

A Christmas tree made of nearly 400,000 plastic bricks has gone on display at Legoland.

The construction at the Windsor attraction is made up of 364,481 Lego and Duplo blocks and stands at nearly 33ft tall.

“Nothing marks the start of getting into the festive spirit more than putting up the Christmas tree, and our giant tree made entirely out of thousands of Lego and Duplo bricks will leave families awe-inspired by its size and intricate details.”

Lego Christmas tree at Legoland
The tree is made of 364,481 Lego and Duplo blocks (Steve Parsons/PA)

The tree boasts baubles, candy canes and candles as well as a huge star, which weighs in at 80kg and is made of 5,251 Lego bricks.

Baubles on the Lego Christmas tree
The tree is decorated with baubles, candy canes and candles (Steve Parsons/PA)

A special lights switch-on event will take place on November 27 before the park reopens on select dates up to January 3.

