What the papers say – November 14

Reaction to the Cop26 deal, dubbed the ‘Glasgow climate pact’, leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times and The Independent report Cop26 president Alok Sharma was “reduced to tears” after China and India intervened to water down the deal’s pledge to “phase out” the use of coal power.

SUNDAY TIMES: India and China thwart Cop deal to abandon coal

INDEPENDENT: Sharma apologises for watered down coal deal

The “last-minute drama” of the Glasgow pact also features on the front of The Observer, alongside an interview with entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, who claims Prime Minister Boris Johnson overruled his advisers to promote her business interests while serving as the Mayor of London.

THE OBSERVER: 'How Johnson pledged help for my business to win my love'

Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph reports Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.

The Sunday Telegraph: 'Truss tells Putin to end 'shameful' migrant row'

Staying on the topic of borders, the Mail on Sunday carries comments from the outgoing head of the UK Border Force Paul Lincoln in which he called them a “pain in the bloody a***”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: UK Border boss: borders are just a pain in the a**

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reports the Government has pledged £50 million to help find a cure for motor neurone disease.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Tory MP Richard Fuller earning £300,000 from a firm linked to spy technology in China.

The sister of the Duchess of Sussex wants to sue Meghan, according to Sunday People.