Queen absent as war dead are remembered at the Cenotaph

Members of the royal family and senior politicians have led the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday morning that the Queen would be absent from the service at the Cenotaph in central London due to having sprained her back.

The event on Whitehall was given added poignancy by a return to pre-pandemic numbers of participating veterans and military, as well as onlookers.

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)

Only the rustling of leaves and the chirping of birds could be heard as thousands of people held the two-minute silence at 11am in honour of all those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood beside the Prime Minister while former prime ministers lined up behind Mr Johnson, with John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all paying their respects.

The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal also laid wreaths at the memorial.

Looking on from a balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building were the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and Countess of Wessex.

The palace said the Queen made the decision not to attend “with great regret” and is “disappointed” to miss it.

Service personnel attending the ceremony at the Cenotaph wished the Queen well.

Lance Corporal May Percival said: “My heart goes out to her and her family. I wish her well and the best.”

RAF Nurse Officer Stephen Andor said: “I wish her well. The Queen has very strong links to the military. She is the head of the armed forces.

“I think that every single member of the military wishes her well.”

Royal Navy Petty Officer Ben Shread, of the Combat Camera team, said: “It would be nice if the boss was here.

“She’s the head of the armed services. I don’t know if she has ever missed the Remembrance parade before.

“So, if there is a reason she is not here it must be a very serious one. We all wish her well.”

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.