New health concerns for Queen after she sprains her back

The Queen has missed another major event after spraining her back in what is a new concern over her health.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch made the decision not to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph “with great regret” and was said to be deeply disappointed to miss it.

It is understood the Queen has not received hospital treatment for her back and the injury is unrelated to recent medical advice for her to rest.

She was ordered to rest by royal doctors just over three weeks ago and spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

She would have been on public view for about 20 minutes if the format followed previous years.

It is thought that a back sprain would have made it difficult for the Queen to have endured a car journey to London followed by a period of standing.

The Queen has missed several other key events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

The palace announced during the week that the Queen will also miss the General Synod.

It is believed to be the first time the Queen has missed her five-yearly visit to the General Synod in its 51-year history.

The Queen had to deliver a message to heads of state and government at the Cop26 summit via video-link (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

On October 20, she pulled out of a trip to Northern Ireland and then missed the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow at the start of November.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties including dealing with her red boxes of papers and conducting a handful of virtual audiences.

It is understood she hopes to continue as planned with her schedule of light official duties next week.

On Thursday, the palace said the Queen would attend Sunday’s service, and had previously said it was her “firm intention” to be there.

She started the Second World War as a schoolgirl but ended it in uniform as a junior commander with the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

On Sunday morning, less than two hours before the service in Whitehall, the palace said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by the Prince of Wales.

“His Royal Highness, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned.”

The Queen recorded a powerful speech for Cop26, calling on world leaders to “rise above” politics and achieve “true statesmanship” by tackling climate change.

The Queen has not lain a wreath at the Cenotaph in person since 2016 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Philip died aged 99 seven months ago, leaving the Queen mourning her life-long companion.

The Queen no longer lays a wreath at the Cenotaph herself.

In 2017, the Prince of Wales began placing one on his mother’s behalf as she watched from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building instead.

The change was seen as a subtle shift of head-of-state duties.

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign, on four occasions when she was on overseas visits: to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.

Baroness Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary-general, said there would be “sadness” that the Queen has had to pull out of attending the service.

Asked on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme if it would be “disappointing” for many veterans not to have the monarch in attendance, Baroness Scotland said: “Absolutely.

“The Queen is adored, rightly. She has shown total commitment to the Commonwealth and she is much loved.

“So, an opportunity like this, to see her and to pay homage for what she herself also did, because people do forget that she was an engineer, she was making her contribution as well.