SNP hit out at ‘triple jobs Ross’ for failing to declare thousands

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross MP is “knee-deep in the Tory sleaze scandal”, the SNP has claimed.

Mr Ross has referred himself to the Standards Commissioner after failing to declare thousands of pounds in outside earnings.

According to reports in The Herald, the MP failed to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his second job as an MSP and third job as a football referee.

The undeclared income includes £6,728.57 from 16 football matches in 2021 and 2020, and £21,490 in a top-up salary from his role as an MSP.

The SNP claimed that since being elected, Mr Ross has missed multiple votes, important events and parliamentary meetings at Westminster and Holyrood to earn thousands from his outside interests, including running the line on a football pitch.

“Failing to declare thousands of pounds from multiple side hustles is a clear breach of the rules, but the bigger concern is that Mr Ross isn’t doing the day job.

“He’s missed crucial votes, including on Tory universal credit cuts, to rake in extra cash running the line at football matches.

“It is time to blow the whistle on Tory sleaze.

“People in Scotland deserve better than this and Mr Ross must finally decide whether he wants to be an MP, MSP or full-time referee.

“By desperately clinging on to his Westminster seat, Mr Ross has scored an own goal.

“Voters are not impressed, and people will rightly question whether he’s doing it to make more money or because he’s secretly planning to quit as an MSP when he is inevitably replaced as Scottish Tory leader.”

Speaking to the Herald, Mr Ross said: “Since realising my mistake last week, I contacted the Office of the Register of Interests and made them aware of the situation.