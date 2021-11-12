Union hails agreement to secure future of Rolls-Royce plant

The future of a Rolls-Royce plant has been secured after a long-running dispute, according to a union.

Unite announced its members in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, have voted to accept an agreement the union said includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies for five years and for manufacturing to be undertaken on the site for at least 10 years.

The union has been in dispute with the company over plans to move aeroplane fan blade production to Singapore, which led to strike action.

Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the workers at Barnoldswick who have stood solidly in support of one another and their community in the fight for a long-term future and cast iron guarantees for their plant.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️

“From the very outset of this dispute, Unite has always fundamentally believed that Barnoldswick could and should have a viable long-term future and the deal reached between the union and the management at Rolls-Royce has secured that aim.”

Unite regional officer Ross Quinn added: “This has been a long and complex campaign but the commitment, determination and passion of our union on-site has secured this fantastic result for the whole community

“Unite is looking forward to working closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure that the deal that has been agreed is fully implemented and to ensure that the Barnoldswick factory has a bright and long-term future.”

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite that allows us to focus on the future of Barnoldswick.

“Rolls-Royce, like the entire aviation industry, is facing an unprecedented impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and we have had to restructure to address the resulting drop in workload.