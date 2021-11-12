One in four of all double-jabbed people in the UK are likely to have received either a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

A total of 11,823,643 extra doses of vaccine have now been delivered across the country, according to Government data.

This is the equivalent of 25.7% of everyone in the UK who has previously received a first and second dose.

Not all double-jabbed people are currently eligible for an extra dose.

Boosters are available six months after a second dose for all adults aged 50 and over, along with other key groups including frontline health and social care workers, while third doses are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

(PA Graphics)

A week ago, the total number of extra doses stood at just over nine million, or the equivalent of one in five of all double-jabbed people.

That figure now stands at one in four.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows Scotland has given an extra dose of vaccine to the equivalent of 28.6% of its double-jabbed population, ahead of Wales (27.6%), England (25.7%) and Northern Ireland (15.5%).

Scotland and Wales both publish daily figures for vaccine take-up by entire age groups – whether they are double-jabbed or not – and these show 77.5% of all people aged 80 and over in Scotland have now received an extra dose, along with 71.1% in Wales.

In England, 2.1 million over-80s have now had an extra dose – the equivalent of around 74% of all people in this age group, based on the latest population estimates.