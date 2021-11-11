UK honours the fallen in silent tribute on Armistice Day

UK NewsPublished:

A two-minute silence took place at 11am.

UK honours the fallen in silent tribute on Armistice Day

The nation has fallen silent to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

A two-minute silence took place across the country at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.

The Duchess of Cornwall was at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, which has been held in the grounds of the Abbey since November 1928.

Armistice Day 2021
Sunrise on Armistice Day over First and Second World War graves at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking (Steve Parsons/PA)

In Staffordshire, a service of remembrance took place at the National Memorial Arboretum on top of the Armed Forces Memorial, featuring readings, musical performances and wreath laying.

Armistice Day 2021
The Duchess of Cornwall arrives ahead of a two minute silence at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The two-minute silence was also marked at the Scottish Parliament and by  Cop26 President Alok Sharma at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

