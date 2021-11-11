Duke and Duchess of Sussex remember fallen heroes on Armistice Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the Armed Forces to mark Remembrance Day.

Harry and Meghan visited Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, the US, to reflect on the day of commemoration in the UK and Veterans Day in the US and met with service members and their partners.

A spokesman for Archewell said former Army officer Harry and the duchess have “committed themselves to remembering, reflecting and honouring service members, veterans, and military families from around the world”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with service members during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey (Lee Morgan/AP)

Over 46,000 members of the armed forces and their families live and on the base.

The duke and duchess hosted a luncheon with service members from all six branches of the military.