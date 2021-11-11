Charles reassures wellwisher over Queen’s health

The Prince of Wales reassured a bystander about the health of the Queen as he met members of the public in Brixton.

Charles was greeted by crowds of people as he left a branch of NatWest bank in south London after an engagement for the Prince’s Trust on Thursday.

One man asked him: “Prince Charles. How is your mother?”

Charles greeting wellwishers in Brixton (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen, 95, has been under doctors’ orders to rest during the past three weeks after undergoing preliminary tests and spending a night in hospital on October 20.

She conducted a Privy Council meeting by video link from Windsor on Wednesday afternoon, with ministers including Lord President of the Council Jacob Rees-Mogg and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi among others.

The Queen delivering her Cop26 video message (Buckingham Palace/PA)

It had already been announced that the head of state was missing Saturday evening’s Festival of Remembrance.