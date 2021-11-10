Protesters demand better public transport as Cop26 delegates get free travel

Are you raging that #COP26 delegates have been given free multi-modal travel passes?

Meanwhile we're stuck with rip-off fares and zero integration between bus, train & Subway ???

Join our demo in George Square this Weds 10 Nov, 9am to demand action!pic.twitter.com/bD6XjyTsoC

— Get Glasgow Moving (@GetGlesgaMoving) November 9, 2021