Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 6, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

The Orkney Islands in Scotland have the highest rate in the UK, with 150 new cases in the seven days to November 6, the equivalent of 669.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 455.4 in the seven days to October 30.

Torfaen in Wales has the second highest rate, down from 747.6 to 666.4, with 632 new cases.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the third highest rate, down from 767.2 to 635.6, with 860 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the highest rate in England (598.2) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (548.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (up from 388.7 to 615.1)

Orkney Islands (455.4 to 669.6)

Perth & Kinross (239.0 to 427.9)

Inverclyde (269.9 to 443.8)

East Ayrshire (390.6 to 544.4)

(PA Graphics)

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 30.