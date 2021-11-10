Duchess of Cambridge visits Imperial War Museum

The Duchess of Cambridge has officially opened two poignant new galleries charting the story of the Holocaust and the Second World War at the Imperial War Museum in London.

On the day before Armistice Day, Kate viewed the museum’s Second World War Galleries, which display over 1,500 collection items from 80 countries to bring to life how the conflict impacted many millions of people.

Kate arriving at the Imperial War Museum in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It features more than 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings.

Kate also saw the exhibition Generations: Portraits Of Holocaust Survivors, which includes two photographic portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.