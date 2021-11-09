Woolly soldier memorial unveiled as Armistice Day tribute by ‘Knitting Banksy’

A life-sized knitted soldier has been placed at a war memorial thanks to an anonymous crafting enthusiast known only as Knitting Banksy.

The work has been positioned next to the War Memorial Clock Tower in Syston, Leicestershire, ahead of Remembrance Day on Thursday.

The knitted soldier has been placed next to the War Memorial Clock Tower in Syston, Leicestershire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Among the works she has placed atop local pillar boxes include tributes to the Queen, FA Cup winners Leicester City and actor Stephen Graham, as well as a bust of a soldier for last year’s Armistice Day.

Now she has gone one better by creating an entire life-sized soldier out of wool.

The mysterious crafter has been compared to street artist Banksy (Mike Egerton/PA)