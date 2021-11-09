Mum of 10-year-old killed by dog pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ and ‘sweet’ boy

UK NewsPublished:

The boy has been named as Jack Lis.

Mum of 10-year-old killed by dog pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ and ‘sweet’ boy

The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog has paid tribute to her “beautiful” and “sweet” son.

Jack Lis is believed to have been attacked in a friend’s house in a nearby street after school in Caerphilly.

In a Facebook post, his mum Emma Whitfield wrote: “With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play.

“We love you so much our sweet sweet boy.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough, of Gwent Police, said: “My condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News