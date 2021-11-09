Mum of 10-year-old killed by dog pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ and ‘sweet’ boy

The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog has paid tribute to her “beautiful” and “sweet” son.

Jack Lis is believed to have been attacked in a friend’s house in a nearby street after school in Caerphilly.

In a Facebook post, his mum Emma Whitfield wrote: “With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday.

“It was not our dog nor did it happen at our family home. He was out to play.

“We love you so much our sweet sweet boy.”