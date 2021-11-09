Caledonian Sleeper strikes to go ahead

A strike by Caledonian Sleeper train workers is go ahead this week, a union has confirmed.

The RMT said its members will take industrial action on Friday and Saturday because of an unresolved dispute about pay and conditions with operator Serco.

Rail union RMT confirms strike action goes ahead this week in pay dispute on @CalSleeper as SERCO ramp up bullying and harassment of staffhttps://t.co/fmvCMEQPYR pic.twitter.com/g572US2Yef — RMT (@RMTunion) November 9, 2021

It alleges that deliberate bullying and harassment of staff has increased since talks collapsed before the start of Cop26, claiming it is a deliberate tactic to undermine workers’ morale.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Caledonian Sleeper has had adequate time to come up with a fair pay settlement for this key group of Scotland’s rail workers as Cop26 enters its second week.

“Instead, they have kicked the can down the road and left us with no option but to go ahead with this latest phase of action from Thursday.