Boris Johnson did follow NHS rules on face masks in hospitals, says Raab

Boris Johnson followed NHS rules on face coverings despite being photographed without a mask during a hospital visit, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has insisted.

The Prime Minister was pictured with his face uncovered during a visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, Mr Raab was read the guidance from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital.

He was told that it stated: “Anyone attending our hospitals and community settings must continue to wear a face covering at all times to protect patients, visitors and staff.”

Boris Johnson during his visit to Hexham General Hospital (Peter Summers/PA)

Asked about the guidance specifically and whether that meant Mr Johnson was not following the rules, Mr Raab said: “No, precisely because, as you said, in the settings where it was required he did wear a mask.”

However, ITV Good Morning Britain contributor Dr Hilary Jones said it was “ridiculous” that the Prime Minister failed to set an example.

“It’s ridiculous. Nobody had the guts to say ‘Prime Minister, put a mask on or you can’t come in.’ That’s what should have happened.”

In a statement posted on social media, the trust said Mr Johnson had worn a face covering in each of the clinical areas he visited.

“Please be assured that infection prevention and control remains an utmost priority for our trust,” it said.

We were pleased to welcome the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to our Hexham Hospital today, where he visited a number of different teams, including our vaccination hubs and theatres, and officially opened our newest CT scanner, which will benefit people across Northumberland pic.twitter.com/y7nlG1CMhi — NorthumbriaNHS (@NorthumbriaNHS) November 8, 2021

“The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in each clinical area he visited.”