Sturgeon to push for climate justice in last week of Cop26

Scotland’s First Minister will use the last week of Cop26 to push for climate justice and aid for those in the global south.

The importance of indigenous people has been thrust to the front of the climate summit in Glasgow, with such communities leading climate marches through the city over the weekend.

On Monday, Nicola Sturgeon will meet faith leaders from around the world, to discuss the role of religion in bringing communities together to tackle climate issues.

She will then take part in a presentation with representatives of Malawi and Tanzania as part of a series of talks co-hosted by the Scottish Government.

The First Minister met indigenous leaders before the climate summit started (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Some progress was made last week with commitments on forestry, methane, coal, and pledges that, if delivered, could reduce the gap between the 1.5C target that science says we must hit, and the 2.7C trajectory we are currently on, but there is still a long way to go to deliver a fair and just outcome for all countries at Cop26,” she said ahead of the meetings.

“The next five days are critical to countries in the south who need fair financial support now to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of the climate emergency and who need to see clear steps taken to keep the target of capping temperature increases at 1.5C alive.”

She added: “On the day where adaptation, loss and damage as a result of climate change are at the heart of Cop, I am determined to do what I can to ensure leaders and negotiators hear the voices of those most impacted by the climate emergency.

“It is why we have committed to doubling our world-first Climate Justice Fund to £24m, and announced a £1m partnership to help some of the world’s most vulnerable communities tackle structural inequalities and recover from climate induced loss and damage.